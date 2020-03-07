The 23rd annual Knight of Columbus Golf Tournament is set for March 28, 2020 at the Griffin Bell Golf Course at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus. It is a four-player scramble with the cost of $60 per player. The top team prize is $350, but there are also individual prizes as well. Lunch and drinks are provided.
There is also a $5000 putting contest where one golfer will get the opportunity to win $5,000 for a 50-foot put. To register email: KofC7113CharityGolfTournament@gmail.com or call the Griffin Bell Golf Course at 229-924-2914 or call Ron Akerman 229-942-1653. All funds raised are donated to charity.
