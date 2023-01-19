Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes dies aged 25

Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes has died aged 25, the team announced in a statement.

 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Anton Walkes, a defender for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, has died aged 25, the team announced in a statement.

"Charlotte Football Club can confirm the tragic and heartbreaking news that defender Anton Walkes passed away early Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida," the statement read.

