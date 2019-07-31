It was the University of Georgia’s final summer recruiting weekend in Athens where some of the best defensive backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers in the nation came to hang out with Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs — and Lee County 2021 wide receiver Chauncey Magwood was right there in the mix.
Magwood, currently about to begin his junior season for the Trojans of Lee County, was invited to the weekend on Twitter by a special teams coach from the University.
“It was a lot of fun,” Magwood said Wednesday. “I got a chance to work out with and compete against a lot of five-stars and guys that will be at the University of Georgia next year. It was a great chance to work on my skills. We also got to dress up and put on the uniforms. It was fun.”
Quarterback Carson Beck, from Florida, Timberview (TX) DB Jalen Kimbel, 4-star McEachern WR Dacari Collins, 5-star St. Johns College (DC) Mekhail Sherman, 3-star Marcus (TX) QB Garrett Nussmeier and other big names in high school recruiting circles were present. The weekend was dubbed Slip and Slide Weekend because the players also had fun times with water balloons and slip-n-slides.
It wasn’t all fun and games though. Magwood said he also went through a number of drills and workouts during his time in Athens. A number of the players went home with offers, but Magwood did not.
”I didn’t get an offer, but I am going to go back up there,” he said. “I think I probably could have pushed a little harder, but my focus right now is on my team and not recruiting. We are about to start the season and I want to be ready. I will get the chance to show them what I can do.”
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio was not surprised that Magwood was invited to be among the best in the country.
”We have had a lot of highly recruited players here at Lee over the last several years,” Fabrizio said. “And Chauncey is going to be another in that line of big time recruits. He does an outstanding job on the field, in the weight room and most importantly in the classroom.”
According to the recruiting website 247sports.com, Magwood is 5’11 and 189 pounds and rated as a three-star receiver at the moment — after his 10th grade year. He has two more years of high school football to play and has already received offers from Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan and Indiana.
Looks like that recruiting website will be adding more stars to Magwood’s name as the Lee County Trojans look to start another great season.