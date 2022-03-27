ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor's Chewy Willis smacked a hard-line drive between first and second base with two outs n the bottom of the eighth inning to knock in the winning run and give the Knights a 4-3 walk-off win over the Pelham Hornets Saturday afternoon.
The game was played at Addison Field on the campus of Deerfield-Windsor under bright sunshine and blue skies, but a strong, gusty wind that had players dancing on the field trying to get under fly balls and pop-ups.
Willis started the game on the mound for the Knights and threw four strong innings, but did not get a decision. He left after four innings leading 3-0 and gave up only one hit, walked three and struck out nine batters.
That 3-0 lead for the Knights held until the seventh when Pelham rallied for three runs of its own. Pelham's Barrett Drinkwater smacked a double to the right-field fence to open the inning. Reid Jewell followed with a walk for the Hornets and then J. Tucker was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch scored the first run and Silas Smith walked to load the bases again.
After Deerfield-Windsor changed pitchers and brought Davis Coleman to the mound, Jackson Curles belted a single to center to score a run before Abram Knight singled in the third run. The Knights got out of the inning when DWS shortstop Thomas Ray picked up the next hit, tossed it to second baseman Parks Cohen who then whisked the ball to first baseman Will Plowden for a double play. The Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but could not get a run across the plate in that inning.
The Knights opened the game with doubles in the first inning from Garrett Watson and Chewy Willis. After Watson hit his double, Willis followed with a double to knock in the first run and Coleman dropped a hit into center to score Willis to give the Knights a 2-0 lead after the first inning. The Knights added the third run in the bottom of the third after Pelham had recorded two quick outs. Coleman singled to left and Will Strickland came in to run for him. Will Plowden followed with a pop up to second that the wind carried away and Plowden was safe and Strickland moved to third. Will Gray followed with a hard-hit ball to short that was bobbled and Gray was safe at first while Strickland scored.
Pelham's Drinkwater pitched five innings, giving up six hits and three runs, two earned. He walked two and struck out three. Rhett Bulloch pitched the last 2 2/3 innings for the Hornets. He allowed only one run and one hit but walked four. He struck out five.
The win puts the DWS record at 7-8 on the year. The Knights will travel to Macon on Tuesday for a region matchup with First Presbyterian Day School (12-3). First Presbyterian will come to Albany for a doubleheader on Thursday. Pelham is now 7-5 on the season and will travel to Terrell County Tuesday for a region battle. They will host Baconton Charter in Pelham Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.