...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually increase tonight, then
peak just in advance of a cold front on Wednesday morning.
Winds will decrease quickly following the cold frontal passage
late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Fox Sports South broadcasters Jeff Francoeur, left, and Chip Caray in the booth for an Atlanta Braves game.
ATLANTA - When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Caray joined the Braves broadcast booth in 2005 to work alongside his legendary father Skip Caray. Chip Caray had previously worked for the Chicago Cubs with his even more legendary grandfather Harry Caray. Harry Caray was a longtime announcer for the Cardinals before leaving to go to Chicago. When the season begins, it will be the first time in 46 years there will not be a Caray in the broadcast booth.
One report said "the pull to go home" was the main reason Caray chose to leave Atlanta. Caray grew up in St. Louis when his parents divorced but graduated from the University of Georgia.
Caray will take over in St. Louis for the Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin. McLaughlin chose to resign from Bally Sports after his third DUI arrest in December.
No one is yet named as Caray's replacement in Atlanta.