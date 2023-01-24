Jeff_and_Chip.jpg

Fox Sports South broadcasters Jeff Francoeur, left, and Chip Caray in the booth for an Atlanta Braves game.

 Fox Sports South

ATLANTA - When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Caray joined the Braves broadcast booth in 2005 to work alongside his legendary father Skip Caray. Chip Caray had previously worked for the Chicago Cubs with his even more legendary grandfather Harry Caray. Harry Caray was a longtime announcer for the Cardinals before leaving to go to Chicago. When the season begins, it will be the first time in 46 years there will not be a Caray in the broadcast booth.

Tags