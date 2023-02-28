NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Everything seemed to be right again when Chipper Jones arrived at Spring Training on Monday. The Hall of Fame third baseman will spend three weeks in Braves camp and then head back to Atlanta to again prepare for his role as a hitting consultant.

Along with being one of the best players in Braves history, Jones has proven to be a hitting savant. He looks forward to the chance to continue conveying knowledge while working with Atlanta's players before home games this year. He missed the 2021 postseason and all of last season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

