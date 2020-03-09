SYLVESTER - Clarke Central senior first baseman Rio Foster doubled three times and drove in five runs Monday afternoon in Sylvester to lead the Gladiators over the Worth County Rams by a 12-2 score. It was the first time this season the Rams (9-1) have lost.
"We played terrible," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "I guess that is what happens when your field is so wet you can't practice."
With the game tied 1-1, Foster doubled to center to start the third inning and then scored on a bunt play where the Rams threw the ball past first base as the batter raced toward the bag. The Gladiators later loaded the bases with a walk against Worth County pitcher Griffin Melton, before Melton walked in another run giving Clarke Central a 3-1 lead.
Melton scored the next run for the Rams in the bottom of the fourth. He reached base on a hard-hit ball that the shortstop couldn’t handle and scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Cason King.
Bailey Coker took over on the mound for the Rams in the top of the fourth and sat the Gladiators down 1-2-3 and again in the fifth 1-2-3.
The Rams had more chances in the bottom of the fifth that began with Jack Fletcher getting hit by a pitch and then had runners on first and second when Bryce Graddy smacked a ball past the third baseman. After a wild pitch the Rams had runners at second and third with no outs. But Fletcher was tagged out at the plate when he tried to come home on a fielder’s choice hit by Coker. Graddy was picked off at third base and then Coker was tagged out a home so the Rams got no runs in the fifth.
While Coker had aced the Gladiators in his first two innings, the top of the sixth was a different story. The first batter singled and the next reached on a throwing error by the Rams. After another single loaded the bases with Gladiators, Foster came to the plate and belted a Coker pitch to the right field corner that scored two and left runners on second and third. The next batter dropped a ball into right field to score two more runs and put the lead at 7-2.
Foster came to the plate with the bases loaded again in the seventh inning and smacked a double to left field to clear the bases this time.
The Gladiators had 10 hits in all and also took advantage of a few walks and a couple of hit batsmen. The Rams were led by Graddy and Worth Smith who each had two hits.
Melton took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs on just one hit the three innings pitched.
Worth County will be looking to bounce back Tuesday afternoon in a game against Colquitt County in Sylvester. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
