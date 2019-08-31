CLEMSON, S.C. – The University of Georgia volleyball team dropped the 2019 season opener at Clemson Friday evening in straight sets, 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-19).
Georgia led much of the first two sets before the Tigers got hot late in each to swipe both from the Bulldogs.
In her Bulldog debut, freshman Kacie Evans recorded the first double-digit kill performance of her career with 13 Friday evening. Evans also contributed on four blocks and nearly had a double-double, finishing with nine digs in her debut.
Junior Rachel Ritchie also eclipsed the double-digit mark, finishing with 10 kills. Sophomores Kayla Rivera (7 kills) and Sage Naves (6 kills, 4 blocks) also contributed heavily in the opener for Georgia.
UGA led much of the opening set, forcing an early timeout from the Tigers’ bench with the Bulldogs up 10-5 following a four-point run. Clemson responded to draw within one, 12-11, and the set remained close. With Georgia up 16-14, Clemson took six of the next seven points to claim a 20-17 lead, forcing a timeout by Georgia. Clemson went on to win the set, 25-21, and take a 1-0 lead in the match.
“It was a tough match. Clemson’s a good team," said UGA head coach Tom Black.. We had some good opportunities, but we couldn’t quite close it out. Looking over the stats, we have to take care of converting our perfect passes. I thought both teams served and passed really well. Definitely some things to clean up but we’re going to get better.”
Rivera led the squad with four kills on four attempts while Naves and Evans each had three. As a team, Georgia outhit the Tigers in set one, .370-.324, committing only two attack errors.
Once again, the Bulldogs led the majority of the second set; however, only slightly. With the Bulldogs up 21-18, Clemson went on a 5-0 run to go ahead 23-21. Kills from Evans, Ritchie, and Rivera gave Georgia the 24-23 advantage. Clemson swept in and stole the set with three final points, 26-24, to claim the 2-0 lead in the match.
In the set, Evans tallied seven kills to eclipse the double-digit mark at 10. Ritchie contributed six of her own in the frame.
Nine unanswered points gave Clemson a 13-3 advantage in the third set. Georgia inched its way back, pulling within three points, 16-13, before Clemson reopened a seven-point lead with four-straight. The Bulldogs then responded with four of their own to make it 20-17 including two aces from junior libero Kendall Glover. The early Tiger run was too much as Clemson secured the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set.