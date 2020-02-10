Quitman County senior Clentina Trammell reached a milestone 1000 points Friday evening at the ASU West campus (Darton) gym during a Region 1A game against Seminole County. She will be honored at a later date. The 5’6” Trammell has now scored 1,133 career points in the four years with the Quitman County Hornets. Thus far, this season she has put in 467 points, averaging 18.7 points per game and thus far has recorded 27 double doubles in her career.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Trammell currently is No. 1 with 155 field goals made, No. 1 in scoring 467 points thus far this season. Her 7.1 rebounds per game currently has her ranked seventh with 177.
Trammell lead her Hornets team into the Region 1-A semi-final game against Pelham Hornets increasing her 1000-point career. Her team is currently waiting to find out when and where they will play in the Class A state playoffs.
(0) comments
