The list of Golden Rams who are injured grew by two after the game this past Saturday in the mud bowl against Benedict, but the season moves on and Albany State will be looking for more guys to step up as the team takes on an old rival.
“That is the story of our season,” said head coach Gabe Giardina. “We can’t make it through a game without injuries. I’ve never seen anything like it. We definitely have to have that ‘next man up’ philosophy right now. That is why recruit the way we do for depth. It will give more guys a chance to get on the field.”
The Golden Rams (5-2) are headed to Savannah to renew a long-time rivalry with the Savannah State Tigers (4-3) who have returned to the SIAC and are transitioning from Division I back down to Division II. Both teams are 3-0 in the SIAC. The Tigers are not eligible for the SIAC championship or the playoffs as they transition. However, the Golden Rams intend to maintain their unbeaten record in the SC. Giardina believes this game will challenge his Golden Rams.
“This should be a very close, competitive game,” Giardina said. “It’s kind of like playing your brother, the teams are very similar. They like to run the ball and stop the run. We like to run the ball and stop the run.”
The Tigers are led on offense by quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons, a junior from Stone Mountain who has racked up 449 yards on the ground. The Tigers also have sophomore running back D’Angelo Durham who has 576 yards.
The Rams counter on the ground with Savannah native Mckinley Habersham who leads the team with 398 yards and teammate Tracy Scott who has rolled up 374 yards.
“Gibbons is a real good runner and has a very lively arm as well,” the coach said.
The Tigers also have a strong defense that features a number of young players who are already making a difference for Savannah State.
“They have the best defensive line that we have faced so far this year,” Giardina added. “They are young, but they are good. We will need to have our ‘A’ game this week to win.”
The Golden Rams are currently the top-rated defense in the SIAC in scoring and total defense. When it comes to rushing defense, Savannah State is slightly ahead of the Rams. The Tigers are allowing an average of 88 yards per game on the ground. In contrast, the Golden Rams are allowing 93.9 yards per game. On offense the Tigers average 239.6 yards on the ground while the Rams average 219.1. The Rams have an edge in passing. As a defense the Rams are allowing 147.3 yards per game while Savannah is giving up 237.7 yards a game. On offense the Rams are ninth in the conference with 82 yards per game while the Tigers are last in the conference with 55 yards of passing a game.
The Tiger roster also features several Albany players, mainly from Westover High School. Those players include running back Jonathan Mock, defensive lineman Chris Jenkins, linebacker Jordan Walton, defensive end Casey Wilson, defensive lineman Jonathan Glover, and Worth County grad Bryan Manuel-Mots.
Kick off in Savannah is set for 3 p.m. at Theodore A. Wright Stadium. If you are not going to the game, tune in to Praise FM 105.5 to follow the Rams.