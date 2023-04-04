Rush Propst has been named the new head football coach at Pell City High School in Pell City, Ala. He will be looking to turnaround a program that won just one game last year and has not had a winning season since 2017.
Pell City, Ala. - Former Colquitt County head football coach Rush Propst has been named the new football coach at Pell City High School - a 6A school located east of Birmingham. Propst was working for Coosa Christian School in Gadsden, Ala. prior to the announcement of his new position at Pell City. Propst left Alabama in 2007 to take over Colquitt County's football programand has since made a huge impact on South Georgia high school football.
“You have some negativity, but I’ve heard far more positives about the hire from our community,” Pell City superintendent James Martin told AL.com. “I think a lot of our people are very excited to have coach Propst. There is a sense of optimism, and that is something I’m very excited to see in our community and our school system. We now have to go to work and do what needs to be done to be successful.”
Pell City won one game last year and the Panthers have not had a winning season since 2017 when they finished 6-5.
Propst took Colquitt County to two state championships, in 2014 and 2015, where the Packers won 31 straight games in Georgia's largest classification. He was fired over ethics complaints brought by Colquitt County's school superintendent at the time. He later ended up at Valdosta High School where he was fired after allegations of recruiting players surfaced.
Prospt's influence in southwest Georgia is still strong. Current Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun is a former assistant under Propst. Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond, Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton and former Thomasville and Lowndes head coach Zach Grage all worked under Propst.
Propst became well known for his success at Hoover High School just outside Birmingham and was made more famous through an MTV show called "Two-A-Days" which told the story of his 2005 and 2006 football teams. He was also the subject of a Netflix documentary during his time at Valdosta called "Titletown."