Rush.jpg (copy)

Rush Propst has been named the new head football coach at Pell City High School in Pell City, Ala. He will be looking to turnaround a program that won just one game last year and has not had a winning season since 2017.

 Karl L. Moore

Pell City, Ala. - Former Colquitt County head football coach Rush Propst has been named the new football coach at Pell City High School - a 6A school located east of Birmingham. Propst was working for Coosa Christian School in Gadsden, Ala. prior to the announcement of his new position at Pell City. Propst left Alabama in 2007 to take over Colquitt County's football programand has since made a huge impact on South Georgia high school football.

“You have some negativity, but I’ve heard far more positives about the hire from our community,” Pell City superintendent James Martin told AL.com. “I think a lot of our people are very excited to have coach Propst. There is a sense of optimism, and that is something I’m very excited to see in our community and our school system. We now have to go to work and do what needs to be done to be successful.”

Tags

More Sports