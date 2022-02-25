The Calhoun County boys basketball program racked up a handful of top honors, headlining the All-Region 1-A Team selected by the league’s coaches.
Calhoun’s Tellies Wiley Jr. and Dejuan Enocher shared Player of the Year honors, while Calhoun’s Marcus Shaw was named Coach of the Year. The Offensive Player of the Year award went to Mitchell County’s Xzavier Wilcher, while Quitman County’s Jaquan Brignac and Mitchell County’s Roderick Bodiford shared Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Pelham’s girls were represented well in the individual awards with Tashay Gay sharing Player of the Year honors with Seminole County’s Tytiana Mathis and Truth Wimberly earned Offensive Player of the Year acclaim. Randolph-Clay’s Adary Smith was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Seminole’s Brandon Ingram was Coach of the Year for the girls.
The girls all-region first-team selections were Gay, Wimberly, Mathis, Smith, Pelham’s Sariyah Chester and Aniyah Bennett, Seminole’s Tee’leyah Hale, Calhoun County’s Jateriah Wimbush and Sequia Martin, Randolph-Clay’s Desiree Smith and Shaquandra Coleman, Terrell County’s Tadreuna Rogers, Jentaiya Rushing and Jamariana Smith, Mitchell County’s A’nyla White and Jame’alyn Crump, Quitman County’s Keona Dudley and Miller County’s D’mia Sheffield.
Terrell’s Alicia Huckaby and Ciara Harvey, Calhoun’s Jade Wiley, Seminole’s Zamya Land and Zykiera King, Pelham’s Tersas Almond, Randolph-Clay’s Te’ahja Hardwick and Iandia Bowens, Quitman’s Jamaya Peterson and Mitchell’s Loren Smith and Z’nya Ayers.
The girls honorable mention choices were Seminole’s Tiara Henry and Taneria Williams, Pelham’s Shmyra Johnson and Tmyra Johnson, Quitman’s De’Kiyah Gudes and Shakira Harvey and Randolph-Clay’s Tashiah Graddy and Natasjah Josey.
Earning spots on the boys first team were Mitchell’s Desmeyan Daniels and Landen Quimbley, Terrell’s Kahari Bogan, Calhoun’s Quincy Edwards, Pelham’s Tarvenny Warren, Seminole’s Nick Cull and Ethan Johnson, Miller’s Damien Lewis, Randolph-Clay’s Ramel Thomas and Quitman’s Mike Sylvester.
The boys second-teamers were Miller’s Collin Jackson and Rod Wilson, Terrell’s Shytavion Johnson, Pelham’s Jayden Parker and Bryson Brinson, Seminole’s D.J. Yarbrough, Quitman’s Jermaine Williams, Mitchell’s Jarquavion Williams and Zilon Hawkins and Randolph-Clay’s Jalen Jackson.
The boys honorable mention picks were Randolph-Clay’s Jaleen Gibson and Keonte Nunnally, Quitman’s Cory Lemonier, Seminole’s Kolby Jones and Nicavious Henderson, Mitchell’s David Campbell, Calhoun’s Dallas George, Miller’s J.P. Powell and Christian Jones, Terrell’s Devonte James and Calhoun’s Jaquon Timpson.
