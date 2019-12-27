_DSC9949.jpg
Buy Now

Mitchell County's Anyla Bell shoots between two Coffee defenders during Friday morning's game in the Vereen Rehabilitation Shootout at Colquitt County High School. Bell scored 12 points to lead her team, but the Lady Trojans of Coffee dominated the game and won 80-21.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

The Coffee Lady Trojans used a tenacious full court press to trap the ball and create numerous turnovers with easy scoring opportunities as they beat Mitchell County 80-21 Friday morning in the Vereen Rehabilitation Shootout at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie,

Tags

Stay Informed