LEESBURG — Coffee Trojans' sophomore Erin Robinson pitched a complete game no-hitter Monday afternoon, struck out 12 batters and beat the Lee County Lady Trojans 8-0 in Leesburg.
Early in the game it was a pitching duel between Robinson and Lee County's Sarah Musgrove as both pitchers were sharp and sitting down batters left and right. The Coffee Trojans put two runs on the board in the fourth inning thanks to a walk and a couple of two-out hits, but the game was still close until the seventh.
In the seventh inning, things went south for the Lee defense with three errors, and the Lee Lady Trojans lost third baseman Anna Lang. Lang was injured diving for a pop-up fly ball in front of home plate and was carried off the field. Head Coach Dwayne Suggs said he would know more Tuesday on the extent of Lang's injury. With the errors, the loss of the senior third baseman, and some strong hitting from Coffee, the Coffee Lady Trojans scored six runs in the seventh inning. The rally chased Musgrove off the mound for Lee County and freshman Mikayla Kierce came in and recorded the final out.
The loss drops the Lee County record to 7-11 on the year. They will travel to Houston County for a region match-up with the sixth-ranked Lady Bears on Thursday.
