029.jpg

Lee County shortstop Brianna Johnson applies a tag on a Coffee runner stealing second base. Unfortunately, Johnson didn't have the ball in her glove and the runner was safe.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — Coffee Trojans' sophomore Erin Robinson pitched a complete game no-hitter Monday afternoon, struck out 12 batters and beat the Lee County Lady Trojans 8-0 in Leesburg.

Early in the game it was a pitching duel between Robinson and Lee County's Sarah Musgrove as both pitchers were sharp and sitting down batters left and right. The Coffee Trojans put two runs on the board in the fourth inning thanks to a walk and a couple of two-out hits, but the game was still close until the seventh.

