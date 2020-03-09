The fan vote for Colin Dougherty is now! The voting for round three crashed last week and the semi-final round will be completed right now - 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Colin Dougherty had a slight lead in the voting to make it to the final round. Click on amfam.com/fanvote now to get Colin into the finals of the contest. If he can win the spot in the contest he will compete for the three-point championship during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta.
Go Vote now for Colin at amfam.com/vote.
You can see Colin's video here: https://youtu.be/4M-ntBZEQw0
