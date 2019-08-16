After being rained out to start the season, the Lady Rams of Worth County finally got a game in Thursday against Colquitt County in Moultrie. But it wasn’t the start to the season the Lady Rams had hoped for. Colquitt County took a 9-1 win over Worth County as the Lady Packers’ Kyla Morris gave up only two hits.
The Packers scored six runs in the third inning to break the game open. The Packers got on base because of errors and then a single by Katlynn Powers before a home run by Colquitt County junior Abby Plymel.
Worth County’s Callie Patterson was the only Lady Ram to get a hit against the Packers as she was 2-2 at the plate and one of those hits left the park for a homerun in the fifth inning. Brooke Zinker took the loss on the mound for Worth County. She gave up six hits and nine runs while striking out four.
The Lady Rams (0-1) will play again Monday when they travel to Leesburg to take on the Lady Trojans of Lee County (2-2). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.