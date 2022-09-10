LEESBURG — The Colquitt County Packers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to win the South Georgia battle between two of the top football programs in the area and beat the Lee County Trojans 48-27.
"My hat is off to Colquitt County," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "They have a really good football team. We had our chances but we just couldn't capitalize. It was 24-20 going into the fourth quarter but getting held on downs when we were going to take the lead and then their big play on third and long was just huge. We will learn from this game and it will make us better."
Heading into the final quarter of play, the Packers held a slim 24-20 lead and the two teams had gone back and forth the entire game. When the fourth quarter began, the Trojans were in a position to take the lead after Ousmane Kromah caught a screen pass from quarterback Chris Martin and rumbled down the field to the Packer 32-yard line. The Packer defense then stopped the Trojans and on fourth down a pass intended for senior wide receiver J.D. Fugerson was overthrown and the Packers took over.
The Trojans kept the Packers out of the end zone on that possession but Colquitt County did add three points on a 44-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Brett Fitzgerald.
With just over nine minutes left to play, the Trojans had the ball again, but this time the Packer defense kept the Trojans from moving at all and the punting team came onto the field. The Packers got the ball at the 45-yard line and it looked as though the Trojans were going to be getting the ball again soon as the Trojan defense had moved the Packers back and it was third and 17 for a first down. But Colquitt County quarterback Niko Fann found Georgia commit Landon Thomas open on a screen pass and he raced 57 yards past the Trojan defense for another six points. After the kick, the Packers were in control 34-20.
The Trojans still had time but needed to move fast and Martin threw a bomb down the field to try and score quickly, but the pass was intercepted and the Packers took that to the end zone for another touchdown and made the score 41-20. Both teams added late touchdowns to make the final 48-27.
Early in the game, the two teams went toe to toe. The Trojans scored first and the Packers responded. Later the Packers had a lead and the Trojans responded. The South Georgia Super Bowl name lived up to its hype even in a constant drizzle and rain.
Kromah carried the bulk of the Trojan offense. The Packers were keying on him from the start and his first couple of carries gained little yardage. But on a third down play at the 43-yard line, Kromah blew through the line and raced to the end zone to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead. He ended up the night with 202 yards rushing on 20 carries, 46 yards receiving on three catches and two touchdowns.
The Trojans will host another powerhouse team next Friday night when Lake Gibson of Lakeland, Fla., comes to Leesburg. The Packers also will have another big game — against the top-ranked team in Class AAA, Cedar Grove, on Sept. 23.
OTHER SCORES:
Monroe 12 Westover 6
Dougherty 19 Hapeville Charter 18
Sherwood Christian 62 Trinity Christian (Griffin) 0
