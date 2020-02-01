The Colquitt County Packers swept two games from the Lee County Trojans Saturday night as the regular season basketball season came to a close. The Lady Packers topped the Lady Trojans 39-36 and the Packers made it a sweep beating the boys 70-61.
The Lady Trojans and Lady Packers were knotted 25-25 at the end of the third quarter after Destiny Reed sank a shot at the buzzer from an inch inside the three-point arch. The Lady Trojans pulled out to a 32-27 lead in the fourth after Erica Irby took a rebound and drove all the way down the court for a basket and was fouled with 5:13 to play.
The Lady Packer’s leading scorer Janiah Ellis, normally deadly from three-point range, had trouble hitting all night including in the fourth quarter, but freshman Carliss Johnson drilled a three-pointer and hit four free throws in the final period to lead a comeback. She hit her three with 1:20 to play and put Colquitt ahead 37-36. The Lady Trojans had opportunities, including four free throws in the last minute of play, but missed all of them.
Irby led the Lady Trojans with 20 points and Monique Judge added nine.
Camille Singletary led the Lady Packers with 14 points, Johnson followed with 13 and Ellis scored nine.
The Packer defense kept the Trojans out of rhythm and the Trojans had running their offense and were off with their three-point shots. Lee County managed only two three-pointers in the first half and three in the second half, while the Packers hit five in the third quarter alone.
The two teams were tied 23-23 and the teams were going back and forth until Lee County’s Nick Dixon was whistled for his third foul midway through the third and went to the bench. The Trojans went on a scoring drought and the Packers built a six-point lead at the end of the third. The Packers stretched that lead to 13 late in the fourth quarter before MJ Taylor and got hot for the Trojans. Taylor scored 13 fourth quarter points as the Trojans tried to rally but Colquitt got 24 free throw shots in the fourth quarter as the Trojans fouled to get the ball back. The Packers hit 15 of those free throws.
Taylor led Lee County with 13, Dixon added 12 and Doman Favors put in nine.
Elijah Scott led Colquitt County with 22, Montavious Ponder scored 17, DT Williams downed 15 and Tyler Walker added 12.
