The Monroe Lady Tornadoes stayed right with the defending Region 1 7-A champions in the first quarter Saturday night, but the rest of the game belonged to the Lady Packers as Colquitt County took a 68-44 victory over Monroe in Moultrie.
Monroe and Colquitt were tied 15-15 after the first quarter, but the Lady Packers went on a 12-1 run to start the second quarter behind hot shooting from Janiah Ellis and Carliss Johnson. Ellis and Johnson each scored seven second quarter points to pull Colquitt County to a 32-25 halftime lead. They stretched that lead to 48-35 after three and the Lady Tornadoes couldn’t recover.
Ellis and Johnson led the Packers with 20 points each as they moved to 6-1 on the season. Marnell Davis led the scoring for the Lady Tornadoes with 14 points and freshman Aalyiah Cooper was the power inside for the Lady Tornadoes Saturday night and added 13 points. Point guard Kenzia Williams scored eight.
Monroe is now 3-2 on the season and will face rivals Lee County Tuesday in Leesburg and Dougherty Saturday at home in their final game before Christmas.