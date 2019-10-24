ALBANY, Ga. - The visiting Columbus State University women's soccer team scored a pair of goals in each half to defeat host Albany State 4-1 on Wednesday in a Peach Belt Conference match up at the ASU Soccer Field.
Albany State's (3-8, 1-6) only goal came late in the 89th minute. ASU's Nunez, Patricia Nunez scored a goal with assistance by Lovisa Mulunga. Albany State's late goal snapped a span of 335 scoreless minutes played by the CSU defense. The Golden Rams was led by Thuto Ramafifi who finished the contest with three shots.
Columbus State (9-6, 4-4 PBC) dominated the first half outshooting the Golden Rams 14-1. However, it did take until the 23rd minute for the Columbus State to capitalize. On a failed clearance following a cross, the ASU defense couldn't regroup before Clark hammered home a goal.
Less than 10 minutes later, a nice build-up by CSU led on Brenna Harrison goal. Rachael Sweigard flicked a pass to Clark, who then found Harrison inside the box. The freshman was able to get enough power on the shot off a deflection from the goalkeeper to score her third goal of the season.
In the 49th minute, the CSU took on four defenders alone and was easily able to put the shot away. Eleven minutes later, CSU started a breakaway and put a perfect pass on the foot of Kimmy May. May easily defeated the goalkeeper for Columbus State's final tally.
In the match, Columbus State outshot the Golden Rams 20-8.
Albany State will next host Lander University in a Saturday contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the ASU Soccer Field.