The Columbus State University men’s basketball team picked up a 67-55 victory over the Golden Rams of Albany State University Friday evening at Albany State West in Albany.
Columbus State jumped out to a 14-5 lead less than six minutes into the game. Givens had five in the early going. However, a quick 8-0 run by Albany State made it a one possession game. The game of runs continued as Columbus State opened up the largest lead of the game after a dominating 12-0 spurt to go in front 30-17. Horton was key scoring seven of his 13 points over the six-minute stretch. CSU would take a 37-28 lead into halftime.
But Albany State wouldn’t go away early in the second half. The Golden Rams cut the gap to 40-36 at the 15:43 minute before the Cougars thwarted that rally. ASU would continue to fight and was finally able to make it to a one possession game (51-48) following a 3-point play by Randy McClure at the 6:32 mark. Like they did all game, the Cougars answered. A 3-pointer from L. Horton and a monster dunk by CSU made it 56-48. Following a tip-in from Paulding, another made 3-point, this time by Givens, iced the game for the Cougars.
McClure and Brown both had six rebounds. Jerome was efficient from the floor going 6-for-14.
Albany State shot 43.1 percent (22-for-51) from the floor while hitting only three of their 15 3-point attempts.
In the women’s game, the Lady Cougars took an 82-71 victory over Albany State in the PBC/SIAC Challenge Friday night inside the Lumpkin Center in Columbus.
The Golden Rams started with a 13-12 lead after the first 10 minutes of the game. However, CSU hit its stride in the second quarter outscoring the Golden Rams 26-12 in the frame. The Lady Cougars went on a 22-4 run while shooting 62 percent (10-for-16) from the floor to go into the break up 38-25.
Albany State hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter as they tried to cut into the deficit, but the Lady Cougars kept the pressure on them thanks in part to an eight-point quarter from Williamson. From there CSU held off the Golden Rams as their defense clamped down on to stave up a late rally. ASU was able to cut the margin to 72-63 with 3:45 left in the game, but a Williamson steal led to a fastbreak that pushed the lead back into double figures as CSU recorded the victory.
Alexandria James led the Golden Rams as she racked up 17 points with three rebounds and two assists. Ciera Norman was the second leading scorer with 16 points and seven rebounds.