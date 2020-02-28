AMERICUS - Maybe you can’t call them the “Comeback Kids” because they are usually out front, but Friday night the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor took that name as they came from behind to beat Bulloch Academy 47-38 to advance to the GISA state championship game. The Bulloch Lady Gators (22-7) led 24-15 at the half, but Deerfield-Windsor (27-3) turned up the defensive pressure and dominated the second half to earn their spot against region rival Brookwood in the Saturday night championship game at Georgia Southwestern in Americus. Brookwood (17-13) beat John Milledge Academy (17-5) 58-51.
“I asked them if they were ready to go home and be done,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach about her halftime speech to her team. “They said ‘No, Ma’am,’ and I told them then they needed to get out there and play defense. That was the only way we were going to come back – if they started playing defense.”
Nothing much went right for the Lady Knights in the first half. They couldn’t get the threes to fall or even the layups. But in the second half the defense started creating more opportunities. Jamia Lofton connected on a long three-point shot midway through the third quarter that seemed to change the momentum of the game. Moments later, fellow senior Lila Lanier grabbed a rebound and raced the length of the court to score two points and close the gap to 29-26 with 1:47 left in the third. Just before the end of the third Lanier banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 29-29 at the end of the third quarter.
To start the fourth, Deerfield-Windsor point guard Emilee Foy swatted the ball away from Bulloch and then dished the ball to Lanier who laid up two points to give the Lady Knights the lead for the first time since it was 2-0 at the beginning of the game. On the next possession, Foy swiped the ball again and passed again to Lanier for another basket as the Lady Knights turned up the defense. With 2:39 remaining in the game, DWS eighth grader Gabrielle Harris grabbed an offensive rebound and knocked in two points to put the Lady Knights ahead 41-36. Time was called and from then on, the Lady Knights played a ball control offense that had the Lady Gators trying to foul to get possession of the ball.
“Virginia (Warrington), Caroline (Speir), Lila (Lanier) they all played great,” Mitchell said after the game. “I think Lila got like five rebounds at the end and if she hadn’t, we would have a different story. And Emilee, she just got in there and got the ball and Jamia hit that three that just seemed to lift us. They all played so well in the second half.”
Lanier finished with a game high 21 points and Speir was next with 11. Abby Newton led Bulloch with 12 points – all in the first half.
