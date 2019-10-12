Community Christian of Stockbridge won the Region 4 Volleyball championship in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Friday by beating Sherwood Christian 25-27, 25-17, and 15-10.
In the first set, Community built a six-point lead early, but the Lady Eagles of Sherwood came back and tied the game at 13. From there the two teams went back and forth and tied seven times, before Sherwood’s Emily Cavanaugh served for two straight points to give the Eagles the 27-25 win in the first set. The two teams had already played twice this year with Community Christian sweeping the Eagles each time, so that win was the first of the year over Community.
In the second set the two teams were tied 10-10 before Community went on a 10-3 run and took over the set. In the final set, the region champions built a 6-0 lead and never trailed.
Community Christian has a 19-2 record on the season. The region tournament began Thursday and Community Christian beat Skipstone to advance to the finals while Sherwood beat Rock Springs to advance.