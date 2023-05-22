...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia’s game against Louisiana State University at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)
ATHENS-----University of Georgia redshirt freshman first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced Monday.
“Charlie is a hard worker and obviously very talented, and he comes to work every single day,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “You look at him, and he’s got the skill set. He was 195 pounds last year when he got to campus. The idea to redshirt him last year was like a football mentality with an offensive lineman where you put some weight and strength on him and see where he goes. If you would’ve told me he was going to hit 25 home runs, I don’t know if I would’ve believed that. He did everything in the last 365 days to prepare for today. He’s a great kid and deserves it.”