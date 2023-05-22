LSU vs Georgia (5/20/23)

Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia’s game against Louisiana State University at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

 Kari Hodges

ATHENS-----University of Georgia redshirt freshman first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced Monday.

“Charlie is a hard worker and obviously very talented, and he comes to work every single day,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “You look at him, and he’s got the skill set. He was 195 pounds last year when he got to campus. The idea to redshirt him last year was like a football mentality with an offensive lineman where you put some weight and strength on him and see where he goes. If you would’ve told me he was going to hit 25 home runs, I don’t know if I would’ve believed that. He did everything in the last 365 days to prepare for today. He’s a great kid and deserves it.”

