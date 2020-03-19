This is the first of a two-part article from a discussion with Worth County head baseball coach Will Smith. The second portion will appear in Monday's print edition of the Albany Herald.
The Worth County Rams’ baseball team is 10-1 this spring and was just hitting its’ stride when the coronavirus shut down schools and put the 2020 baseball season on hold. Head coach Will Smith is trying to stay positive and remain optimistic that his squad will get to play and finish some sort of season.
“We are shut down until March 31st,” Smith said Thursday afternoon. “No practice, no games, nothing. But I have wishful thinking and I’m trying to be optimistic that in the next five or six days this thing will start to plateau and hope it starts coming down. I am hoping we can go back to school the first part of April and hope the GHSA will give us the chance to play region games and get our seeds for the playoffs.”
Right now, Smith and his players are playing a waiting game until the schools and state officials give him further information.
“In 24 years of coaching high school baseball, I’ve never had a Spring Break, but now that I have one, I go get in the truck and go look at the field.”
The 2020 season was to be the cap of a high school career for six Ram seniors who have been the heart of the team and have won 20-plus games in their freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. The first six batters in Worth County’s line up are experienced seniors who are still hoping to make a statement this spring. Center fielder Cason King hit .500 as a junior and was the Co-Player of the year for Region 1-AAA last year. He is followed by Jeremiah Reddell in the two-spot and Reddell was the Albany Herald player of the year in 2019, with a strong bat and the team’s top pitcher. He is followed in the line up by Gabe Burger who Smith called one of the “best squared-up" batters on the team and in the clean-up role is Jack Flether who has already hit a grand slam this season and is having his best season yet on the mound. The number five hitter is second baseman Bryce Graddy who hit .360 last season and was getting into the groove right before the virus paused the season and Bailey Coker was the number six hitter with a .400 average and also a force from the mound.
“It’s devastating for these guys who have worked so hard to get to this point and have a shot at a region championship and maybe getting into the second or third round of the playoffs,” Smith said. “But it is not as devastating as someone getting sick. It’s just a game and we know that, but still, it does matter.”
“We were really excited about the way our season started because we weren’t playing our best baseball and yet we were still winning,” he continued. “When we started to play regularly, say about the Thomas Central game, we started to really play well. We were starting to get into that rhythm, the bats were coming alive, the defense was getting crisper.”
While the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, Smith has encouraged his team to stay active and stay in shape, so when the season does resume, the Rams will be ready.
“We can’t get together and practice, but I’ve told them to take advantage of “Dingers” in Sylvester. I told them to run, to keep their legs underneath them and also to keep their arms in shape so they will be ready,” the coach said. “With Snap Chat and Twitter and Facebook and all of that, hopefully they will connect with each other and go throw some. The worst thing we can do is for our guys not to pick up a baseball for three weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.