The 24th annual Battle of the South men’s basketball tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tournament director Fred Pickett said the tough decision was made in the interest of public safety and with advice from local health authorities. The event typically brings semi-professional basketball talent from all over the region, as well as appearances from NBA players.
“Though we are disappointed that we are unable to move forward with the tournament, the health and safety of our patrons and participants is always our priority,” Pickett said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the tournament supporters and parishioners for your their endorsements spanning over two decades. I admonish all citizens to continue practicing social distancing to ensure we remain The Good Life City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.