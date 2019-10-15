_DSC5096.jpg
The Albany State offense takes a breather during the game Saturday against Lane College.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

In Sunday’s article reporting the Albany State win over Lane College, the article stated the Rams had only one home game remaining on the season. That information is incorrect. The Rams have two home games remaining – they will play at home Saturday against Benedict and will host Morehouse in Albany on November 2nd at the Albany State Coliseum.

