The Georgia high school football season hasn’t officially kicked off, but COVID-19 concerns already have juggled the opening week’s schedule.

Two Albany teams were affected by cancellations as Friday’s matchups between Dougherty and Randolph-Clay, as well as Westover and Americus-Sumter, have been called off.

Westover added a game Friday to replace the lost matchup, scheduling a Friday game at Tift County. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

