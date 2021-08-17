featured COVID-19 issues disrupt opening night football schedule for Dougherty, Westover From Staff Reports Aug 17, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Joshua Ivory Jr., 15, was rushed to the hospital from football practice Monday night. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Georgia high school football season hasn’t officially kicked off, but COVID-19 concerns already have juggled the opening week’s schedule.Two Albany teams were affected by cancellations as Friday’s matchups between Dougherty and Randolph-Clay, as well as Westover and Americus-Sumter, have been called off. 