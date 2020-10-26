A late start to the cross country season didn’t keep the Albany teams from top finishes at the Region 1-AAAA Championships over the weekend in Thomasville.
While other counties began meets in August, the Dougherty County School System held off on fall sports practices until mid-September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of runners also opted out of the season because of the health crisis.
Despite those obstacles, Westover won the 1-AAAA boys championship with 50 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Thomas County Central, and the Patriots also had the individual boys champion, Jared Osei. The Westover girls finished second in the meet with 43 points, just one point behind first-place Thomas County Central. Both teams now get to continue their seasons at the Georgia High School Association’s state meet Nov. 6-7 in Carrollton.
Osei won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 6 seconds, and three of his teammates also finished in the top 10 — Kentavious Sessions (third, 18:19), Samuel Williamson (eighth, 19:36) and Jaali Hart (10th, 20:20). They were joined by top-25 finishers Jayden Thomas (18th, 21:17) and Joshua Paustain (25th, 22:31).
Westover’s girls were led by the second-place finisher, Anna Plowden, who ran 22:35. Teammates Jadon Osei (fifth, 23:29) and Destiny Love (eighth, 24:59) were in the top 10, and Jayda Clark (13th, 27:01), Naliya Mallory (15th, 27:12) and Skye Johnson (20th, 29:10) were in the top 20.
Dougherty’s girls team finished fourth with a nice run from third-place finisher Gabriella McCoy (23:17). She was backed up by Trinity Roberts (11th, 26:46), Jamyia McCreary (25th, 32:37), Karrington Singfield (26th, 32:39) and Autumn Wilson (29th, 34:57).
Dougherty was fifth in the boys meet behind Mikel Jones (29th, 25:45), Kennard Norris (31st, 27:35), Demonte Thomas (32nd, 27:37), Eric Bass (33rd, 27:54) and Raben Pittman (34th, 27:54). Monroe had two runners in the boys field, Jordan Tiller (27th, 24:30) and Marcus Cowart (30th, 25:50).
The Monroe girls placed fifth in the team standings. They were led by Jakaylah Hatcher (12th, 27:01), Kenzia Williams (14th, 27:12), Ansharnique-ReShay Cooper (27th, 33:12), Saniyah McDuffie (28th, 34:55) and Traniya Miller (30th, 35:13).
Baconton Charter, Pelham lead way at region
Baconton Charter’s girls cross country team dominated in winning the Region 1-A title over the weekend in Camilla.
The Blazers put seven runners in the top 10 — Kimberly Curles (second, 25:25), Lenzie Vickers (third, 27:43), Samantha Spence (fourth, 27:55), Madison Coalson (fifth, 28:56), Tabitha Boyer (sixth, 29:27), Lorey Ann Buckner (seventh, 29:58) and Zaniya Freeman (ninth, 31:30).
Baker County’s Brianna Henderson was 10th in 32:37, and Pataula Charter was led by Samantha Yandell (14th, 39:05) and Kaitlyn Howard (15th, 42:25).
In the boys meet, the Pelham boys finished second behind top-10 finishers Ladis Ross (fifth, 22:07), Addison McEntyre (seventh, 22:43) and Riley Brown (10th, 23:09). They were backed up by Marquel Brooks (15th, 24:20), Derrion Harris (21st, 26:17) and Cody Buckner (26th, 32:24).
Jaquez Jones was second individually in 20:42, helping the Baconton Charter boys to third in the team standings. He was supported by C.J. Cox (12th, 23:29), David Von Glahn (14th, 24:15), Austin Hatcher (16th, 24:29), Jason Stewart (24th, 27:55), Demetrius Spence (27th, 32:27) and Elyias Rivera (30th, 34:04).
Baker County’s boys team placed fifth with Marquis Burns (eighth, 23:00) and Moises Perez Jr. (11th, 23:09) leading the way. Baker’s other top finishers were Joshua Rhymes (22nd, 27:22), Javan Bush (23rd, 27:35), Jose Vasquez-Perez (25th, 28:51), DaKota Purvis (28th, 33:49) and Jaquari Williams (29th, 33:58).
Pataula Charter was fifth, and had the individual boys champion in Luke Daniels, 20:14. He was backed up by Ethan Long (13th, 23:52), Byron Thornton (20th, 25:45), Andrew Hartsfield (31st, 37:50) and John Lanier (32nd, 39:15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.