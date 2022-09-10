LEESBURG — Almost 40 schools from around South Georgia brought teams to Leesburg Saturday morning for the Lee County Invitational Cross County Meet held on the property behind Kinafoochee Primary School.
Hundreds of runners from public and private high schools and middle schools came to compete on a damp, cool morning.
When all was said and done, the Cook Hornets finished first overall for the boys with Atkinson County second and Lee County third. Worth County's Eyan Zupko finished first, just ahead of Grace Christian's Walker Elrod and Lee County's Tim Ellis.
The girls varsity race was won by Valwood's Ella Burnett, with Highland Christian Academy's Clarissa Mallory in second and Cadence Curnalia of Thomas County Central third. Valwood won the team total as well with Lee County second and Colquitt County third.
Deerfield-Windsor's Mangham Pippin won the boys middle school race, while Sherwood Christian's Jack Wright and Natnael Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively. Berrien County Middle took the team title with Deerfield-Windsor in second and Cook Middle School third.
Deerfield-Windsor's Margaret Hodges won the middle school girls race with teammates Sophia Logan and Macy Hatcher finishing third and fourth, respectively. The DWS middle school girls won the team title as well, ahead of Bainbridge in second and Tift Middle School in third.
