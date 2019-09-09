Friday night’s football schedule was lighter than normal because of the holiday weekend, but there were still several young players that stood out on the gridiron in southwest Georgia.
Sherwood Christian Academy senior quarterback Ketavion Curry had the biggest night of the week, rushing for 236 yards and passing for 238 more — a total of 474 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles over Georgia Christian 26-19 in Valdosta.
Other outstanding performances included Quantavious Hunter who completed 11 of 17 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards, another touchdown and two, two-point conversions to lead the Mitchell County Eagles past Chattahoochee County 48-6.
Pelham senior Kendrick Patterson completed 11 of 19 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 22 yards on three carries and took the ball in for another touchdown as the Hornets blasted Baconton Charter 56-0.
Pelham’s Jamarquis Ross rushed for 98 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Monroe’s Robert Doctrie caught five passes and scored on an 86-yard touchdown pass to give Monroe a brief 6-0 lead against arch-rival Westover at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Mitchell County’s Myron Carthen pulled down four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles on Friday night against Chattahoochee County.
Sherwood Christian’s Andrew Orr racked up 122 yards receiving and scored a touchdown for the Eagles.
In kicking, Sherwood Christian’s Josh Thomas hit field goals of 27 yards and 32 yards, plus converted two extra points on a perfect night for the Eagles. Westover’s Collin Giovingo nailed all four PATs for the Patriots.
On defense, Pelham’s Reggie Walker wrapped up 13 tackles, including three tackles for loss as the biggest defensive effort of the week. Westover’s Isaiah Berry picked up a blocked punt and teammate Donte’ Jefferson picked up a lateral pass and both of them scored touchdowns for the Patriots against Monroe Friday night. Westwood’s Slater Stringer picked off a pass and turned it into six points for the Wildcats against Robert Toombs. It was the third week in a row a player for Westwood has picked off a pass and scored.
If your stats did not get included, be sure to send top performer stats by Monday at noon to sports@albanyherald.com.