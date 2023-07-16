ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (2).jpg
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Crashes in the Tour de France are commonplace, but a pile-up during Sunday’s Stage 15 was particularly eye-catching as a number of riders fell after a fan apparently tried to take a picture.

The incident happened around 129km from the finish line. The riders were travelling from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc.

