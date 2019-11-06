Baconton Charter senior pitcher Dale Elmore has been selected as the Player of the Year for Region 1-A after leading the Lady Blazers to a perfect 14-0 region record. During the 14 region games this year, Elmore faced 231 batters. She had 106 strikeouts and gave up only 33 hits for the season. Only 12 runs were scored against Elmore for the entire region season and she finished the region season with a .965 ERA. For the season as a whole, she struck out 172 batters and allowed 48 hits with an ERA of 2.75. The Lady Blazers claimed the region championship but lost in the second round of the state tournament to Bowdon. They finished with an overall record of 17-7.
“Dale is one of the hardest working kids I have ever coached,” said Baconton head coach Blake Pollock. “It is through her tremendous work ethic and the huge support of her family that she was able to dominate our region.”
But Elmore wasn’t the only one of the Baconton players honored by coaches who made the All-Region selections.
Junior Blake Singletary was named Defensive Player of the Year, while catcher Sarah Culp and outfielders Sarah Harper and Lenzie Vickers were named to the first team All-Region. Third baseman Lauren Hurst was named second team All-Region.
The Pelham Lady Hornets also had players named to the All-Region team. Pelham finished with a 14-12 record and made it to the state playoffs for the first time in school history. Those honored by the region coaches were Bridgett Beck, Reid Johnson and Kerstan McCook. Ella Spence and Kyndal Ladd received honorable mention.
