 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) reacts after the end of the top of the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park. 

The Braves made the expected official Tuesday, naming left-hander Dallas Keuchel their Game 1 starter for the NLDS, which begins Thursday at 5:02 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

Keuchel, 31, is a former Cy Young winner who boasts the richest resume on the Braves' staff. He's pitched in 10 postseason games (nine starts), posting a 3.31 ERA with a 48:16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those games (51-2/3 innings). The southpaw won a World Series with the Astros in 2017.

"I've pitched in the wild card (game), I've pitched Game 1, I've pitched Game 3," Keuchel said after his final regular-season start last week. "It doesn't really matter as long as you're pitching. That's the main key, getting out there and pitching in a meaningful game. This is what you play for starting on Thursday. We're going to be ready to go."

Seeking a starter to front their rotation, the Braves signed Keuchel in June after his elongated free agency extended into the season. The team inked him to a one-year, $13 million deal that instantly added legitimacy to their rotation.

Keuchel started 19 games for the Braves, earning a 3.75 ERA while striking out 91 and walking 39 across 112-2/3 innings.

The Braves haven't announced the rest of their rotation, but Mike Foltynewicz is on schedule to start Game 2. Mike Soroka, their 22-year-old All-Star, likely will start Game 3 on the road. Keuchel would be available in a potential Game 4 or Game 5 after starting Game 1.

