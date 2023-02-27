Death of former US swimming champ Jamie Cail under investigation by police in Virgin Islands

Jamie Cail swims during the 1998 national championships.

 Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Former American swimming champion Jamie Cail has died in the US Virgin Islands, according to authorities who are investigating her death on the island of St. John.

US Virgin Islands Police Department says Cail's boyfriend, who was not identified, left a bar just after midnight to check on her last Tuesday when he found her on the floor of their home.

CNN's Jean Casarez, Wayne Sterling and Jill Martin contributed to this report.

Tags