Yes the high school regular season begins Friday night in Albany when Westover hosts Cook County at Hugh Mills Stadium, but the local middle school teams will get a two-day head start on football season as the Deep South middle school conference begins play Wednesday.
Lee West Middle will be at Hugh Mills Stadium to take on Radium Springs to open the Albany area football season. The game will begin at 5 p.m. All Dougherty County middle schools will play home games at Hugh Mills this season.
Merry Acres will be on the road to start the season when they travel to Americus for their game Wednesday. The Albany Middle School team gets an open date on the first week of play and will open next Wednesday at Worth Middle School.
The other games in the Deep South Conference this week are Worth Middle at Lee East and Crisp Co. At Fitzgerald.