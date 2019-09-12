_DSC2050.jpg
Matthew English (22) of Lee West runs for extra yardage after catching a pass in Wednesday's game against Merry Acres.

 Joe Whitfield

Ben Hill 42 Radium Middle 0

Worth Co. 20 Americus-Sumter 6

Lee West 38 Merry Acres 30

Albany Middle 22 Crisp Co. 14

Lee East - Idle

