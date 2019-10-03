_DSC4112-2.jpg

Albany Middle School's Cameron Davis (4) picked up a fumble and raced more than 60 yards for a touchdown to give the Indians their first score of the game Wednesday at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Indians are now 6-0 on the season after winning 22-14. They are the top seed heading into the playoffs.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Lee East - 50 Americus - 0

Worth County - 36 Lee West - 20

Albany - 22 Ben Hill - 14

Crisp County - 36 Merry Acres - 12

Nest Week: Wednesday October 9th

#3 Crisp County @ #2 Ben Hill Middle

#4 Lee East @ #1 Albany Middle

