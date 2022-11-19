Deerfield-Windsor advances to state semi-finals with 18-14 win

Deerfield-Windsor senior Tillman Dew scores the game-winning touchdown after catching a pass from Boles Middleton in the third quarter of Friday night's game in Albany.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAA state football playoffs Friday night with an 18-14, come-from-behind win over Frederica Academy at Webb Memorial Stadium on Deerfield-Windsor's campus.

"I've never been more proud of a team," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae. "Down 14-0 with a freshman quarterback and the kids stayed calm and never strayed from our game plan. We grew up a lot tonight and that is a heck of a team at Frederica with a lot of heart and talent."

Recommended for you

Tags