Deerfield-Windsor first baseman Lane Sceals (in red) looks to tag Pelham's Cody Buckner (13) as he dives back to first on a pick off attempt during Saturday's game in Albany. The Knights beat the Hornets 7-2.
ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and took a 7-2 win over the Pelham Hornets Saturday afternoon at Addison Field on the campus of Deerfield-Windsor.
"I like how we are playing right now," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Kyle Keen. "Confidence levels are rising and morale is great. We just have to execute the small game in these close games to manufacture a couple of extra runs."
The Knights gathered 11 hits on the day, led by senior Davis Coleman with three hits on the day, including a double in the third innings. Seniors Chewy Willis and Parks Cohen each had two hits, as did freshman Grayson Spears.
Spears earned the win on the mound for the Knights. He pitched five innings and gave up two hits and two runs - one of them earned. He walked six and struck out three. Landon Misamore and Luke Daniel each pitched an inning in relief.
Pelham senior right-hander Rhett Bulloch started the game on the mound for the Hornets and took the loss.
Deerfield-Windsor will complete the regular season Tuesday with a home game against Grace Christian Academy. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. Keen said the Knights are hoping to earn a playoff spot but will not know until after end of the week.