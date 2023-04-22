Pickoff play

Deerfield-Windsor first baseman Lane Sceals (in red) looks to tag Pelham's Cody Buckner (13) as he dives back to first on a pick off attempt during Saturday's game in Albany. The Knights beat the Hornets 7-2.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and took a 7-2 win over the Pelham Hornets Saturday afternoon at Addison Field on the campus of Deerfield-Windsor.

"I like how we are playing right now," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Kyle Keen. "Confidence levels are rising and morale is great. We just have to execute the small game in these close games to manufacture a couple of extra runs."

