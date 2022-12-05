ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams opened their home basketball season Monday night with a split decision.
The Lady Knights won the opening game, beating the No. 4-ranked Turner County Lady Titans 62-51, but Turner County won the boys game 55-42.
The Lady Knights were without starting point guard Joi Hubbard, who was on the bench with an injury, and the game was close early but threes from Gabrielle Harris and Murphy Ray helped the Lady Knights to a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Deerfield-Windsor had stretched the lead to 31-20 going into half on the strength of eight second-quarter points from senior post-player Margaret Sadler. The Lady Knights added to their lead in the third, holding a 14-point advantage, 48-34, heading into the final quarter.
Turner County got hot to start the fourth with a 7-0 run to cut that lead in a half and DWS head coach Gina Mitchell called time to get her team refocused after several turnovers helped Turner County get back into the game. Moments later Ray drilled another three and the Lady Knights didn't get in trouble again.
"It was really a good, hard-fought game by both teams," said Mitchell. "I am really proud of our girls and it was a total team effort. We have to get better every game and do the little things right. This was a good win for us."
Sadler led the Lady Knights with 20 points, Harris followed with 16 and Ray added 14.
The Knights are fielding a much younger team this season after seven seniors graduated from last year's team and starter Jarvis Smith is also gone because he transferred with his father in Macon. The team got even younger because it also took the court without starting point guard and senior Thomas Ray, who was injured during football season. That left seniors Jackson Harris and Hays Revell as the only players with significant varsity playing time. But that and a new coach didn't stop the Knights from battling to the end Monday night.
The quick Turner County team played an aggressive full-court defense that gave them opportunities for open shots while every DWS shot had someone right with them. The Titans hit four three-pointers in the first quarter and built an 18-8 lead before the Knights battled back to only 25-18. The Knights closed the gap to just two points, 28-26 early in the third when Harris swished back-to-back threes. The Titans responded with their own threes and then Revell drilled a three for the Knights to stay close at 33-29. From that point until midway through the fourth, the Titans outscored the Knights 12-2 to lead 45-31 and held off the Knights from there.
Harris led the Knights with 14, Mason Harris chipped in 11 and Revell added eight.
The next home basketball game at Deerfield-Windsor will be Saturday, Dec. 17 with the girls game set to tip-off at 3:30 p.m.