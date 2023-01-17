ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights opened up with intense defense and some hot shooting Tuesday night to jump out to an 11-2 lead over region rival Brookwood and then defeat the Warriors 56-42. The girl's game was never in question as the Lady Knights rolled easily to their 15th win of the season by a 58-15 final.

The Knights began the game hot with three three-pointers in the first quarter, one each from Jackson Harris, Hays Revell, and Jack Moore while the Knights were all over the Warriors on defense. The Knights led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter but Brookwood bounced back in the second led by eighth grader Jordan Jean who hit two threes and drove through traffic in the paint for another basket. The Warriors tied the game 23-23 before Deerfield-Windsor added late free throws by Harris to have a small lead at the break.

Tags