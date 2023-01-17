ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights opened up with intense defense and some hot shooting Tuesday night to jump out to an 11-2 lead over region rival Brookwood and then defeat the Warriors 56-42. The girl's game was never in question as the Lady Knights rolled easily to their 15th win of the season by a 58-15 final.
The Knights began the game hot with three three-pointers in the first quarter, one each from Jackson Harris, Hays Revell, and Jack Moore while the Knights were all over the Warriors on defense. The Knights led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter but Brookwood bounced back in the second led by eighth grader Jordan Jean who hit two threes and drove through traffic in the paint for another basket. The Warriors tied the game 23-23 before Deerfield-Windsor added late free throws by Harris to have a small lead at the break.
That defense rose up again in the third quarter for the Knights and held Brookwood to only six third-quarter points and the Knights added 18 more, led by Harris' eight points in the quarter. Brookwood had designs on trying to rally, in the fourth quarter, but the Knights matched them all quarter and secured the win.
Harris led the Knights with 17 points, Mason Johnson followed with 16 and Revell added 14. The improves the Knights' season record to 10-5 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Knights are currently tied for first place in the region with Southland.
The Lady Knights had no issues with Brookwood Tuesday night. Deerfield-Windsor quickly jumped out to a 20-0 lead and Head Coach Gina Mitchell began moving players in and out through the night. Brookwood scored five baskets the entire game - all three-pointers. The Lady Warriors were unable to get into the lane for shots and when they tried the shots and passes were batted away every time.
Every player on the Deerfield-Windsor roster scored at least one basket Tuesday night, except one. Senior Margaret Saddler led the scoring with 16 points - more than all of Brookwood's put together. Gabrielle Harris scored nine and Joi Hubbard added eight.
The Lady Knights are 15-1 on the season and 4-0 in the region. They are currently tied for first in the region with Southland who has a 16-1 season record and is 4-0 in the region.
Deerfield-Windsor will play in Dawson against Terrell Academy Friday night, then in Dothan, Ala. Saturday night at Houston Academy. Next Tuesday the region ties will definitely come to an end as the Knights travel to Americus to take on Southland Academy.