ALBANY — There were thunderstorms in the forecast for Albany Saturday evening, but the rain started earlier Saturday afternoon at Deerfield-Windsor when shooting guard Andrew Sceals and the Deerfield-Windsor Knights took on the Brooks County Trojans.
Three-pointers rained down on Brooks County as Sceals drained seven from long range, including five in the first quarter as the Knights blew out the visiting Trojans 67-28. The team totaled 13 three-pointers on the day and the student section that posts the "3" for each basket, ran out of numbers to put on the wall. The win moves the record for the unbeaten Knights to 5-0. The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor also blew out Brooks County 87-28 and improved their record to 5-1.
In the boys game, Brooks County head coach Darious Dennard called timeout three times in the first quarter, trying to figure out ways to slow down the Knights. To start the scoring, Sceals hit his first 3-pointer, then stole the ball on the press, pulled up and hit his second 3-pointer. That's when Dennard called his first timeout. A couple of minutes later, Sceals drilled another 3-pointer to put the Knights ahead 13-0 and Dennard called another timeout. Dennard tried again after Sceals drained two more 3-pointers to make the score 23-4. The Knights led 43-10 at the half and the entire bench played in the second half.
Sceals led all scorers with 23 points, Will Foy added 12 and Hays Revell scored nine — 11 different players scored for the Knights.
The girls game wasn't much different, just not as many 3-pointers. Sophmore Joi Hubbard scored the first six points and Margret Sadler scored the next six as the Lady Knights began their rout. Deerfield-Windsor was up 19-0 before Brooks County could score and the Lady Knights were not even using their full-court press. Conditioning showed early though as the Lady Knights raced past the winded Lady Trojans to the basket.
Sadler didn't score in the fourth quarter, but the 6-foot-1 junior center led all scorers with 22 points. Hubbard was second with 15 points, Gabrielle Harris chipped in 14, and Genevieve Lanier added 13.
The Colquitt County Packers are the next team to visit Deerfield-Windsor. The Lady Knights will tip-off Friday night at 6:30 with the boys to follow.
Students from throughout southwest Georgia took part Saturday in the regional FIRST Robotics Competition, held among elementary and middle school students at Monroe Comprehensive High School and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in Albany. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.