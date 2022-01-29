ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor varsity basketball teams swept games from visiting Strong Rock Christian School of Locust Grove with the No. 9-ranked girls winning in a blowout 67-26 and boys taking a 65-51 win.
The Lady Knights jumped on the Lady Patriots early and scored more points in the first quarter than Strong Rock did the entire game. Deerfield-Windsor pulled out to a 31-8 lead in the first quarter with 12 first-quarter points from Margaret Sadler and five 3-point shots — two by Murphy Ray, two by Genevive Lanier and another by Joi Hubbard. After that, the game was never in question and head coach Gina Mitchell got her entire team playing time.
Sadler led all scorers with 18 points, Ray and Lanier each scored 11, Gabby Harris put in 10 and Hubbard added nine. The win improves the Lady Knights' record to 15-3 on the season and 7-0 in the region.
It looked as though the boys were going to blow out the Patriots as well until a second-half surge gave the Patriots a brief lead in the third quarter. The Knights opened with two 3-pointers from Will Foy and went on to lead 11-0 before the Patriots could score. The Knights still held an 11-point advantage at the half 31-20, but Strong Rock came out in the second half with renewed defensive energy and their shots started dropping. The Patriots hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter and outscored the Knights 23-12 in the third quarter to tie the game 43-43 heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter began with a Knights team focused on getting the ball inside to Jackson Harris. On the first two plays, he was fouled and on the next play, Jarvis Smith was fouled so the Knights pulled ahead on free throws. In fact, the fourth quarter ended up being all about free throws. Harris and Smith gave the Knights that lead early in the fourth and then Deerfield-Windsor played keep away from the Patriots, which led to Strong Rock fouling to get the ball back. In all, the Knights had 17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and made 14 of them.
Andrew Sceals led the Knights with 21 points, Smith scored 13, Foy added 12 and Harris finished with nine. The win improves the Knights' record to 15-3 on the year and 5-1 in region play.
Deerfield-Windsor will make two trips to Macon this week for region games. On Tuesday, it will face Stratford in Macon and on Friday it will go back to Macon to take on Tattnall Square.
OTHER SCORES
Boys
Monroe 68 Thomas County Central 29
Westover 63, Bainbridge 57 (OT)
Dougherty 63 Cairo 51
Lee County 72 Northside 52
Girls
Monroe 54 Thomas County Central 42
Dougherty 68 Cairo 29
Lee County 53 Northside 50
Bainbridge 36 Westover 32
Westwood 75 Terrell Academy 26
