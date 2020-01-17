They weren’t the final points in the game that secured the win for the Knights, but guard Andrew Sceals nailed two free throws with 16.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put Deerfield-Windsor ahead 60-55 and the Knights held on to beat region rival Southland Academy 61-58 in Americus Thursday night.
At the free throw line with the game on the line, Sceals had to remember two nights earlier when the young sophomore was at the free throw line against Brookwood with the game on the line. He made one of three Tuesday. Thursday night he stopped took a deep breath and stared at the basket before calmly swishing both free throws to put his team up by five.
“Andrew Sceals and Jordan Moser were huge for us tonight, big 3s at big times,” said Knights head coach Bill Cefaratti. “The first time through the region has been good for us. We learned a lot and battled.”
Cefaratti is right. The Southland Raiders had built a 31-22 half time lead on their home court and led by 12 in the third quarter, 38-26. The Raiders were rolling with three-pointers Adam Smith and numerous rebounds and put back points by Owen Exley.
“There are some risks playing the zone so much, rebounding and giving up some 3s are those,” the coach said. “Our guys are starting to understand that you have to weather the storm in those situations, Southland hit three or four 3s in the 2nd and were leading at the half because of it. But we kept working and trusting the rotations.”
Down 12, the Knights came back with the shots beyond the arch, Sceals drilled two back to back threes to close the gap to 38-32 and a short time later Moser nailed two 3s to close the gap to 41-38. Freshman Jackson Harris hit a jump shot at the end of the quarter to leave Southland’s lead at one-point heading into the final quarter.
Moser hit two crucial free throws in the fourth quarter, followed by two more free throws from Sceals that gave the Knights a 51-50 lead with just over a minute remaining. Southland’s Adam Smith hit one of two free throws to send the game into overtime.
The overtime period went back and forth until Zai Drye stole the ball from Southland and drove the length of the court to put the Knights ahead for good at 58-55. Sceals followed on the next trip down the court and was fouled to set up those crucial free throws to extend the lead to five.
The game wasn’t secured, however, until the very end because Exley scored and hit a free throw to make it a two-point game. Southland got possession again and was driving toward the basket when Drye stole the ball again and was fouled with 2.4 seconds remaining.
Sceals and Moser each scored 17 points for Deerfield-Windsor and Drye added 12.
Exley led the Raiders with 30 points and Smith added 10.
The win improves the Knights’ record to 7-10 overall and 3-1 in Region 3-AAA. Southland is now 10-3 on the year and 2-1 in the region.
The Knights will host Tiftarea Tuesday night in Albany and then Valwood comes to town Friday night for more Region 3-AAA competition.
A photo gallery from Thursday night's game is on albanyherald.com.
