It was a near perfect night for high school football at Webb Memorial Stadium Friday and the Cougars of Creekside Christian just could not keep up with the Jones’. Deerfield Windsor’s Gleaton Jones scored three touchdowns and quarterback Preston Jones threw for one and ran for another as the Knights beat the Cougars 40-14.
The Knights took the opening kick-off and took only three plays to put six points on the board. Junior running back Gleaton Jones got the Knights rolling with a long run down to the 25-yard line and then quarterback Parker Jones found receiver Drew Reich wide open near the end zone and hit him with a pass that Reich took into the end zone for six quick points.
After the Cougars took the ball, they got two plays in before the Knights forced a fumble and senior linebacker Evans Plowden recovered the ball at the 40-yard line for the Knights. Senior running back Ashton Mann moved the ball down to the 25 and then a couple of plays later raced in for the second Knights touchdown on an 11-yard run. With just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, the Knights were up 13-0.
About the only thing that didn’t go right for the Knights happened early in the second quarter. The Cougars got a couple of nice runs, then a penalty and moved into the Knights’ territory. The Knight defense had stopped the Cougars at the 31 and Creekside had third and eight when the Creekside quarterback went back to pass. One of the Deerfield Windsor Knights tipped the pass and the receiver from Creekside dove and caught the pass in the end zone, closing the gap to 13-7.
But just before the half, the Knights got another break when Gleaton Jones picked up a fumble and raced into the end zone for six more points to stretch the lead to 20-7 at the break.
In the second half the Knights continued the domination with a long run by Gleaton Jones for another touchdown and a 51-yard run by Parker Jones for another score.
The Knights are now 2-2 on the season and will host Blountstown next Friday in Albany. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.