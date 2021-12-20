ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights handed Robert Toombs Academy its first loss of the season Monday night when they held off a late rally from the Crusaders and secured a 42-39 win as part of the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic.
Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jarvis Smith spent six years as head coach at Robert Toombs with current RTCA head coach Adam Callaway on his staff. For the last two seasons, the Crusaders (6-1) made it to the state championship game in the GISA AA division and had started the season with a 6-0 mark.
On Monday, the Crusaders started off quick with some hot shooting and led 11-4 early when the Knights looked off-balance and couldn't get shots to fall. In the second quarter, the tide started to change and senior guard Andrew Sceals stole a pass and raced to the basket for a layup that gave the Knights their first lead of the game at 16-15 with about three minutes to play in the half. A Sceals 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer put the Knights ahead 21-17 going into the break.
The Knights started the second half with a 10-4 run that included three-pointers by Sceals and Hays Revell to open the third quarter and pushed the lead to 10 at 31-21 when Robert Toombs called time to regroup. Whatever RTCA Coach Callaway told his team worked because moments later the Crusaders had pulled to within four and the Knights couldn't get the ball into the hoop. That changed at the end of the quarter when Sceals drilled another three-pointer from the top of the key and the Knights regained their 10-point lead heading into the final period.
However, the Crusaders scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to pull within two at 37-35 and Smith called time to get his team together. The rest of the quarter was a struggle for either team to score and Deerfield-Windsor only scored five points the entire fourth quarter but held on to squeak past the Crusaders.
Sceals led the Knights with 18 points, Revell followed with nine and Jackson Harris scored eight. The Knights were without senior guard Tyren Lebeauf who did not dress out for the game. Deerfield-Windsor did not have many chances at the free throw line but did not hit any free throws.
Makaleb McBride led the Crusaders with 15 points and Aaron Hankerson added 13 for the Crusaders. The Crusaders hit two of 11 free throw attempts.
The Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic continues Tuesday when Robert Toombs will play Westwood and the Knights will face 10th-ranked Wheeler County (9-1). In the earlier game Monday, Wheeler County beat Westwood 68-32.
