Deerfield-Windsor boys cross country team wins region, looking for state title Saturday

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights' boys cross country team won the GIAA Region 3-AAA championship Saturday in Americus and now have their sights set on a state championship this week in Macon.

 Courtesy of Jake Clawson, Deerfield-Windsor School

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights cross country teams are preparing for the state GIAA meet Saturday in Macon and after winning the region meet last week in Americus.

The boys team has an eye on winning the state championship Saturday in Macon.

