Deerfield-Windsor boys cross country team wins region, looking for state title Saturday

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights cross country teams are preparing for the state GIAA meet Saturday in Macon and after winning the region meet last week in Americus.
The boys team has an eye on winning the state championship Saturday in Macon.
"Our boys are talented enough to win state, they just need to stay calm and execute the way they have all year," said cross country coach Jake Clawson. "We're probably the most consistent team and we know this course. I think that will work in our favor. I'm hoping for a top-four finish from our ladies and for us to bounce back after last Saturday."
The Knights had the top three finishers and owned five of the first eight spots to easily win the GIAA Region 3-AAA championship Saturday at Southland Academy in Americus. The Lady Knights placed second, just four points away from region champion Valwood.
"The boys took care of their business at region," said Clawson. "We knew going in that we would win but you still have to show up and compete. They did a good job of that. Our girls were good enough to win. They will take this week to regroup before state."
Deerfield-Windsor junior Garrison Slaughter won the individual region title with a time of 17 minutes, 13.75 seconds, a little more than seven seconds ahead of freshman teammate Jack Moore who crossed the line at 17:21.17. Sophomore Ethan Newsome was just behind Moore in third place, Jackson Belusko in sixth and Michael Collins finished the scoring in eighth place. Davis Nicholson placed 11th and freshman Noah Tanner finished in 21st place.
The Knights finished with 20 points, Brookwood took second with 48 points, Southland was third with 85, Valwood finished fourth with 94 and Tift Area was fifth with 108.
Eila and Emma Burnett of Valwood finished first and second in the girls race with Deerfield-Windsor eighth-grader Margaret Hodges in third. Senior Jane Strickland took fifth place for the Lady Knights with Anna Chapman in ninth place and Molly Fuller in 10th. Emily Rutledge finished the scoring for the Lady Knights in 12th place. Claire Jantz (13th) and Annabelle Scott (14th) also ran in the meet.
Terrell Academy did not have enough runners to compete for a team title, but freshman Anna Kate Miller placed fourth in the girls race. Mackenzie Cooper, BB Pippin and Lilly Masters also ran at the meet.
Valwood won with 31 points and the Lady Knights finished with 35. Tift Area took third with 87, Southland was fourth with 110 and Brookwood finished fifth with 119.
Both teams will advance to the state meet Saturday in Macon at First Presbyterian Day School.
