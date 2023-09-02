Deerfield-Windsor senior Garrison Slaughter finished second in Thursday's Peake Invitational at First Presbyterian in Macon. Slaughter posed a time of 17:46.96 to lead the Knights in dominating the top ten spots in the race. Teammates Ethan Newsome, Jackson Belusko, Michael Collins and Mangham Pippin also finished in the top ten Thursday.
Deerfield-Windsor freshman Macy Hatcher took third place in the Peake Invitational Thursday at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon to lead the Lady Knights to second place overall in the team rankings. Two girls from First Presbyterian finished seconds ahead of Hatcher.
Deerfield-Windsor senior Garrison Slaughter finished second in Thursday's Peake Invitational at First Presbyterian in Macon. Slaughter posed a time of 17:46.96 to lead the Knights in dominating the top ten spots in the race. Teammates Ethan Newsome, Jackson Belusko, Michael Collins and Mangham Pippin also finished in the top ten Thursday.
Deerfield-Windsor freshman Macy Hatcher took third place in the Peake Invitational Thursday at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon to lead the Lady Knights to second place overall in the team rankings. Two girls from First Presbyterian finished seconds ahead of Hatcher.
MACON - The Deerfield-Windsor boy's cross country dominated the 1op ten finishers in Thursday's Peake Invitational Cross County meet at First Presbyterian Day School and won the meet with a low score of 22 points with second place Stratford Academy with 69 points and third place Mount De Sales 70.
Deerfield-Windsor senior Garrison Slaughter finished second overall behind Stratford's Zane Harley who took the top spot with a time of 17:30.16. Slaughter crossed the line with a time of 17:46.96.