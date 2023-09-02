MACON - The Deerfield-Windsor boy's cross country dominated the 1op ten finishers in Thursday's Peake Invitational Cross County meet at First Presbyterian Day School and won the meet with a low score of 22 points with second place Stratford Academy with 69 points and third place Mount De Sales 70.

Deerfield-Windsor senior Garrison Slaughter finished second overall behind Stratford's Zane Harley who took the top spot with a time of 17:30.16. Slaughter crossed the line with a time of 17:46.96.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports