Deerfield-Windsor boys head to the Elite Eight

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (16-9) earned a spot in the Elite Eight of the GIAA Class AAA boys basketball playoffs Wednesday night and will play Saturday in Macon against No. 2 - ranked John Milledge (19-3). The Knights earned that spot with a 47-30 win over rival Terrell Academy. It is the fourth time this season the Knights were able to down the Eagles. The Eagles completed their season with a 14-14 record.
However, Wednesday night's game was close until the Knights began to pull away late in the third quarter. The Knights led 21-19 at the half and the two teams were battling back and forth early in the third quarter with Deerfield-Windsor ahead 25-23. The Eagles had several chances to tie or take the lead but never could get the shot to drop into the basket. Later in the third, DWS senior point guard Thomas Ray drove to the basket for two points, was fouled, and hit a free throw to give the Knights a 32-23 lead, and then Jackson Harris hit a three-pointer to push the Knights to a 35-23 lead after three quarters.
Harris swished another three from the top of the key early in the fourth quarter to make the score 41-24 and a game that once was really tight was pretty much over early.
Harris led the Knights with 17 points, Ray scored 12 and Hays Revell added 11. Logan Todd led the Eagles with 12 points and Bryson Carter added nine.