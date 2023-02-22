Deerfield-Windsor boys head to the Elite Eight

Deerfield-Windsor senior Jackson Harris (40) scored 17 points, including crucial three-pointers in the second half to help the Knights pull away and beat Terrell Academy to advance to the Elite Eight.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (16-9) earned a spot in the Elite Eight of the GIAA Class AAA boys basketball playoffs Wednesday night and will play Saturday in Macon against No. 2 - ranked John Milledge (19-3). The Knights earned that spot with a 47-30 win over rival Terrell Academy. It is the fourth time this season the Knights were able to down the Eagles. The Eagles completed their season with a 14-14 record.

However, Wednesday night's game was close until the Knights began to pull away late in the third quarter. The Knights led 21-19 at the half and the two teams were battling back and forth early in the third quarter with Deerfield-Windsor ahead 25-23. The Eagles had several chances to tie or take the lead but never could get the shot to drop into the basket. Later in the third, DWS senior point guard Thomas Ray drove to the basket for two points, was fouled, and hit a free throw to give the Knights a 32-23 lead, and then Jackson Harris hit a three-pointer to push the Knights to a 35-23 lead after three quarters.

